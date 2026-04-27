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Cricket Cricket IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Which Team Faces Earliest Elimination? As IPL 2026 enters its final stages, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals are on the brink. Explore the latest standings and qualification scenarios.

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As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches its critical final weeks, the race for the top four has shifted from a broad scramble into a fight for survival for those at the bottom of the table. While Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have effectively secured their berths, three franchises are now mathematically teetering on the edge of becoming the first to fail to qualify. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

With the benchmark for qualification typically set at 16 points, the margin for error has effectively vanished for the league's laggards.

Lucknow Super Giants: The Most Vulnerable

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) currently occupy the bottom of the table and appear most likely to be the first team officially eliminated. Following their eighth match of the season on 26 April, LSG sit on just 4 points with a disappointing record of two wins and six losses.

To reach the 16-point safety mark, the Super Giants must win all six of their remaining fixtures. Given their league-low Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.106, even a single further defeat would likely end their campaign, as they would be unable to surpass the points tallies already amassed by the top four teams.

Mumbai Indians: A Season in Crisis

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), find themselves in an equally perilous position. Currently placed 9th, MI have managed only two wins from their seven matches. Their recent 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium has not only left them on 4 points but has also severely dented their NRR to -0.736.

To qualify, Mumbai must treat every remaining game as a knockout. They require at least six wins from their final seven matches to reach 16 points. Historically known for late-season surges, the 2026 squad lacks its usual clinical edge, and their upcoming fixtures against top-four contenders leave them with no room for a slip-up. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mountain to Climb

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a similarly precarious position, currently sitting in 8th place with 5 points from eight matches. While they are slightly ahead of Mumbai and Lucknow in terms of points, their path to the playoffs remains a statistical "mountain to climb." Following a dramatic Super Over victory against the Lucknow Super Giants on 26 April, KKR kept their campaign alive, but the margin for error is non-existent

Delhi Capitals: Shaken by Historic Lows

Delhi Capitals (DC) entered Match 39 with a realistic chance of staying in the hunt, but a humiliating defeat to RCB has left their campaign in tatters. By recording the lowest powerplay total in IPL history (13/6) and being bundled out for 75, Delhi’s NRR has plummeted to -1.060.

While they sit on 6 points, slightly ahead of LSG and MI, they have played eight games, leaving them with only six remaining opportunities to add points. To reach the 16-point threshold, they need five wins from six games, a daunting task for a side that has lost five of its last six encounters.

The Safe Zone: Who is Out of Reach?

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Punjab Kings remain unbeaten and are a virtual lock for the top spot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, boosted by their record-breaking win over Delhi, have reached 12 points and require only two more victories to guarantee their playoff spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals (both on 10 points) are also well-positioned, making the mountain even steeper for the bottom three.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).