Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led MI are seventh in the standings with four losses and two victories in six league stage matches. The five-time champions are coming into this contest after defeating Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in Delhi. Mumbai will look to continue their winning momentum when they face SRH. Why Are There No Stars on Mumbai Indians Jersey for IPL 2025 Despite Winning Five Titles?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are ranked ninth in the points table. The Pat Cummins-led side has secured two victories in six matches. In their previous match against Punjab Kings, the Hyderabad-based franchise chased down 245, which was the second highest successful chase in the tournament's history. SRH broke their four-match losing streak after the victory over PBKS. They will hope to continue their winning momentum when they meet Mumbai.

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have played 23 matches in the Indian Premier League against each other. Hyderabad has won 10, whereas Mumbai has emerged victorious on 13 occasions.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Travis Head Jasprit Bumrah Abhishek Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Mohammed Shami Tilak Varma

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Battles

The most watched battle will be between Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The SRH opening pair is in red-hot form, whereas Bumrah's main aim will be to eliminate this threat. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form in the IPL 2025. He will be a key player in the middle order for his side. However, his biggest threat will be SRH captain Pat Cummins, who is known for his wicket-taking abilities.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. The high-voltage MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Star Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Following 141-Run Match-Winning Knock in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Impact Players

Mumbai Indians have used Rohit Sharma as their Impact Player in the IPL 2025. It is expected that the five-time champions will once again use Sharma as their impact player for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Pat Cummins-led side has few choices for their Impact Player. Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, and Jaydev Unadkat could be possible choices for the match against the MI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).