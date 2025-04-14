Mumbai Indians are surely the most successful franchise (of course besides Chennai Super Kings) in the world's most cash-rich cricket league, the Indian Premier League. While playing in the ongoing IPL 2025, MI have won the most number of trophies, a total of five titles in the tournament, since it's inception in IPL 2008, a figure only matched by CSK. There's no team in the IPL even an inch close to the Mumbai Indians in terms of silverware, other than CSK, and KKR to some extent with three titles. MI Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

The Indian Premier League is obviously the one filled with glamour and glitz. So, it's pretty basic for the IPL franchises to showcase their success in whatever way they deem to. Chennai Super Kings, who reached ten finales and claimed five IPL titles display their glory with five shining stars in their bright yellow jersey whenever they take on those 22 yards. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders also have three golden stars shining bright, right at the top of their logos in their Purple shirts. KKR went even the extra mile by having the golden IPL logo on their sleeves, a first for any reigning champion in IPL. But, one thing is quite surprising, Mumbai Indians who are also the most successful in the league, don't display any stars on their jersey. Wondering why? Scroll below and find out why MI jerseys don't have stars.

Why Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Jerseys Have No Stars?

Led by the energetic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians are playing in their known bright blue colours with golden strips in IPL 2025 as well. These beautiful MI jerseys however have no stars on display, unlike the other champions of the tournament. A possible reason for the Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 jerseys to have no stars could be a belief of not having stars "on their Jersey", and rather having stars (star/ famous/ legendary players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah) "in their Jersey", as claimed by Mumbai Indians FC ( a fan page of Mumbai Indians on X, probably the biggest with 57k+ followers). Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani Asked to Reinstate Rohit Sharma as Captain in IPL 2025, Video Of Fan Making Request Goes Viral.

Mumbai Indians Have Stars 'In Their Jersey':

Mumbai Indians keep stars in their Jersey & not stars on their Jersey pic.twitter.com/noyGOk7l6z — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) March 11, 2025

It must also be noted that having stars on jerseys is not mandatory for any side to follow in the IPL. While sides like CSK and KKR display the stars on their jerseys, MI holds the full right not to. Mumbai Indians however do different kinds of ads, campaigns to showcase their silverwares.

