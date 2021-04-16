Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021. The MI vs SRH clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 17, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides have had a difficult start to the season and will be aiming to gather momentum. Meanwhile, ahead of the game, we bring you the weather report in Chennai and how the pitch might behave for MI vs SRH IPL 2021 clash. Will Kane Williamson Come Back in Sunrisers Hyderabad Line-Up for Mumbai Indians Clash?

Mumbai Indians recorded their first won of the season after the deadening champions defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a close encounter. Meanwhile, Surnisers Hyderabad have been on the wrong side of two tight games so far, losing both by the slightest of margin. Both sides have had issues with their lower batting order and will be aiming to correct that in this encounter. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Chennai Weather Report

Chennai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Chennai on April 16, 2021 (Saturday) is expected to be around the late 20 degree and early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies will be mostly clear during the time of the match and there are no chances of rain so we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally favoured slower bowlers, and this season as well batsmen have found it difficult to score runs early on in the game. The games in Chennai have been low-scoring affairs but teams batting second might benefit as dew could play a factor in the later stages of the game.

