The countdown for the final showdown of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) begins, as dominant Mumbai Indians Women's (MI-W) are all set to square-off with invincible Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) on March 26 (Sunday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The thrilling summit-clash will commence at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

The 23 day long tournament finally comes down to the title clash, where the top-two teams will duel to etch down the history. The table winner in league stage, Delhi Capitals advanced to the epic final directly. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians defeated Up Warriorz comprehensively in the eliminator match on Friday to book their ticket to final. Both the finalists have displayed top quality show throughout the tournament. Mumbai Indians own an excellent bowling line-up with Issy Wong, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Pooja Vastrakar leading the pace attack. Whereas, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews and Saika Ishaque cover the spin attack. The team majorly banks on its all-rounders with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr in absolute fine form. Amanjot Kaur has also recently joined the party and looks in good touch. Among everyone, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's contribution will also be key to the side on sunday.

In contrary, Delhi Capitals is dominant batting side with skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma at top bossing the opponents. Notably, Meg Lanning is also the current orange cap holder, who has amassed 310 runs in eight matches this far. The middle order is also well covered by experienced Marizanne Kapp who has been equally sensational with the ball in this tournament. Power-hitter Alice Capsey will be key for DC infront of the lethal bowling attack of the Mumbai Indians. The team hasn't seen much of the star player Jemimah Rodrigues with the bat, though she has been an absolute delight to watch in the field. With both the teams having equally powered playing XI, expect the final clash to be a blockbuster.

MI-W vs DC-W Head-to-Head Record in T20

The two teams have confronted in two T20Is thus far. The head-to-head record is evenly balanced between the two sides with both the teams having won one match each.

MI-W vs DC-W Final TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Issy Wong (MI-W) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) Amelia Kerr (MI-W) Alice Capsey (DC-W) Marizanne Kapp (DC-W)

MI-W vs DC-W Final TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Hayley Matthews vs Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma against Issy Wong will be two key battles to look forward to.

MI-W vs DC-W Final TATA WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI-W vs DC-W Final TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 26 (Sunday). The match will commence at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

MI-W vs DC-W Final TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be Live Telecasted on the Sports 18 Network Channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of MI-W vs DC-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the Live Streaming of MI-W vs DC-W Final TATA WPL 2023 in India.

MI-W vs DC-W Final TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

MI-W Likely Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

DC-W Likely Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

