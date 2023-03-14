In the second leg of the league stage of ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) will square-off with Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) on March 14 (Tuesday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match number 12 of the TATA WPL 2023 is scheduled to kick-off at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. The two teams have already confronted in the tournament opener, which saw Mumbai Indians registering a dominating victory by 143 runs. MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 12 at Mumbai.

Ever since the first win, there has been no going back for Mumbai Indians as the host franchise sealed all three matches that followed. However, in their last outing against UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians were challenged for the first time by any side up close. After posting 159 run total on the board, Warriorz made sure not to throw away an easy win and troubled Mumbai Indians in the middle overs. But an orderly 53 run innings by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and a good share of support from Nat Sciver-Brunt who made unbeaten 45, eventually guided Mumbai Indians to fourth win in a row. The present purple cap holder Saika Ishaque, who scalped three wickets against UP Warriorz, hasn't played a match where she couldn't provide a breakthrough to the team. In addition, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who also contribute with the ball, make Mumbai Indians a potent bowling side.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, who lost their skipper Beth Mooney to injury in first match, have been unfortunate in that case. The team have managed only one win out of four matches so far. Their last encounter against Delhi Capitals was the second worst performance from the side in the tournament, the previous one being against Mumbai Indians in opening match. Gujarat Giants were bundled for 105 runs by Delhi Capitals. Kim Garth (32), Georgia Wareham (22) and Harleen Deol (20) made some runs but not enough to reach a decent total. Whereas, bowlers also failed to deliver as Gujarat Giants lost by 10 wickets. The team is placed second last on the points table and will be facing the table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the upcoming fixture. It will be interesting to see if Gujarat Giants can decode the game of Mumbai Indians and get better of them on Tuesday.

When Is MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 14 (Tuesday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 12.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 of WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

