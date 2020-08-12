London, August 12: Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has isolated himself from the Pakistan squad after breaching the bio-secure bubble in place for their tour of England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said. The PCB said that Hafeez had gone to a golf course adjacent to the team hotel at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and was photographed with a member of the public.

"This morning Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account," the PCB said in its statement. Mohammad Hafeez Asked to Isolate Himself for Five Days After Breaching Bio-Secure Bubble.

"As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test. Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday. "The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and the safety and security of everyone around him.

"The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series. The team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision," the statement added.

Hafeez is part of the Pakistan contingent that is set to play a three-match T20I series against England after the ongoing Test series between the two sides. He had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan and had joined the rest of the squad in England after recovering.

