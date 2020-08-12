Earlier today, the Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez shared a picture of himself with an elderly woman while playing golf. He went on to say that the woman is an inspiration to all of us since she is so active even at the age of 90. However, the Pakistani cricketer was bashed by the netizens for breaking the bio-secure bubble. Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement has said that he will be isolated for five days and has breached the two-metre social distancing protocol. The PCB also said that the golf course is a part of the bio-secure bubble. Mohammed Hafeez Posts a Picture With an Elderly Woman, Fans Worried if the Pakistan Cricketer Has Breached Bio-Security Bubble.

The COVID-19 test has been conducted and the team is waiting for the results. The reports are expected to come on Thursday. "This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account," the PCB informed.

PCB have informed England and Wales Cricket Board about the same. The management of the PCB also said that the team would now know the importance of social distancing. Prior to this, even Jofra Archer had breached the COVID-19 protocol during England vs West Indies. The England pacer had been dropped from the squad in the subsequent match. As of now, Hafeez is not a part of the team. The second Test match between Pakistan and England will begin on August 13, 2020, at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

