Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik Should Retire From Cricket with 'Respect and Grace', Says Rameez Raja

File picture of Mohammad Hafeez. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lahore, April 7: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said that veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik should retire from cricket with "respect and grace" and make way for younger players.

"They should leave international cricket with respect and grace," is quoted as saying by Pakistan media. 'Not a Good Idea': Waqar Younis on Calls for Cricket in Empty Stadiums Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

"I come across both during my assignments that is why I avoid making personal comments. There is no doubt both have served Pakistan cricket well all these years. But now I think it is time they gracefully retired from the Pakistan team."

Both 39-year-old Hafeez and 38-year-old Shoaib have captained Pakistan at different points of their careers. Both players have retired from Tests and Hafeez had said that he will stop playing international cricket after the T20 World Cup later in the year.

"I think if they retire now it will help Pakistan cricket. We have a good pool of players and we must move ahead," he said.

Both players had last played in the Pakistan Super League for their respective franchises. The 2020 edition was the first time that the PSL was being held entirely in Pakistan. However the deteriorating situation around coronavirus in the country and around the world led to an exodus of foreign players in March. The league itself was eventually suspended.