Mohammad Shami is a professional Indian cricketer, he is a right-arm fast-medium pacer and a right-handed batsman. He plays as a bowler for the Indian International cricket team, along with the Gujrat titans for the domestic cricket league (IPL). He is well known for his high-speed deliveries and reverse swings, which makes him quite a dangerous bowler to bat against. The highest bowling speed he has achieved is 153.2 kmph against in 2014, in a series against Australia. Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami Should Have Been in India Squad for Asia Cup 2022, Says Kris Srikkanth.

Born on September 3, 1990, in Uttar Pradesh India. Shami made his first international debut in an ODI match against Pakistan on January 06, 2013. In April he went to play his first IPL match with Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan. Shami was signed by Kolkata in 2011 by the KKR’s head coach (Dav Whatmore) who had worked for Bengal Cricket Association, Bengal was the domestic team where Shami started his first-class cricket career in 2010. Shami currently plays for the newly founded IPL franchise, the Gujrat Titans, and has helped them win the 2022 IPL Championship with his amazing wicket-taking abilities.

The pacer will be celebrating his 32nd birthday on September 3rd so let us take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

He is the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets

In 2013 he made his test debut against West Indies and went on a five-wicket haul

Shami became the second Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in a world cup match in the 2019 ODI world cup

Shami has played for four IPL franchises- Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-13), Delhi Daredevils (2014-18), Punjab Kings (2019-21), and Gujrat Titans (2022-present)

On March 5, 2014, he became the second fastest Indian bowler to take 50 ODI wickets

He has been part of ICC World ODI XI two times

For the 2019 calendar year, Shami was the highest wicket-taker

Shami has bowled the fastest delivery of 153.2 kmph

In December 2021, Shami became the third fastest Indian pacer with the least number of deliveries to take 200 Test wickets

The Indian speedster is nursing an injury at the moment and has been rested from the squad for the Asia Cup. However, Mohammed Shami will be working on his fitness in order to book his place in the World Cup squad.

