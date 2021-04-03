Season 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on April 9 (Friday) with defending champions and five-time winners Mumbai Indians playing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are looking to become the first IPL team to win three consecutive IPL titles while Virat Kohli-captained RCB are still searching for their maiden IPL title. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are also eyeing their first IPL title while Chennai Super Kings are Chasing their fourth, Kolkata Knight Riders their third and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are looking for their second title respectively. Ahead of the start of IPL 2021, take a look at the top five run-scorers in tournament history. IPL 2021: Eight Groundsmen at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Test Positive for COVID-19 Just Days Before Start of Indian Premier League 14.

The top run-scorer in each season of the Indian Premier League is awarded an orange cap to mark the milestone. KL Rahul won the orange cap last season after scoring 670 runs in 14 games at a staggering average of 55.83. Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner finished second and third respectively. Rahul though is far from the top-five run-scorers in IPL history and is only ranked 22nd in the overall highest run-scorers chart. Take a look at the top five highest run-scorers in Indian Premier League history.

Most Runs in IPL

Virat Kohli (5878 Runs)

The Indian captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is the highest run-getter in the IPL. He is a run-machine and has been among the highest run-scorers in most IPL seasons. Kohli has so far scored 5878 runs in 184 innings at an impressive average of 38.16 and a strike rate of 130.73. All of those runs have come with RCB with Kohli one of the few remaining players to have played for only one franchise in IPL history. He also has five centuries and 39 fifties to his name.

Suresh Raina (5368 Runs)

Raina was the highest run-scorer in the IPL until last season when Kohli surpassed him. Chinna Thala has scored 5368 runs in 189 innings. Most of those runs have come for Chennai Super Kings while Raina also turned up for Gujarat Lions when CSK were suspended for two years. Raina has one hundred and 38 half-centuries to his name and has scored runs at an average of 33.34.

David Warner (5254 Runs)

Warner has been one of the most consistent cricketers in the IPL. Since making his debut in the league in 2009, Warner has become one of the most in-demand overseas cricketers. His feat of 5254 runs in 142 innings at a strike rate of 141.54 is a testament to how successful he has been in the IPL. Warner also has an average of 42.71, which is the best in IPL history for batsmen to have played at least 100 innings. The Australian has scored 400 or more runs in all IPL seasons since 2013 and has also won the orange cap thrice in that period.

Rohit Sharma (5230 Runs)

The only cricketer in tournament history to win six IPL titles, Rohit Sharma is an IPL legend by all terms. Five of those titles have come as a Mumbai Indians captain in the last eight seasons. That aside, the Hitman is also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the overall IPL list. Rohit has scored 5230 runs from 195 innings which consist of a hundred and 39 half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan (5197 Runs)

Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent performer in the IPL despite turning out for different teams. He has played for four different franchises and is in his second stint at Delhi Capitals. Dhawan completes the top five in the IPL run-scoring chart with 5197 runs in 175 innings, which have come at an average of 34.41.

