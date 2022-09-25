Spinners Adil Rashid and Usman Qadir dominate the list of most wickets in Pakistan vs England T20I series. Debutant left-arm fast bowler, Luke Wood also makes it to the list after having played just two matches. Luke scalped three wickets in the first match on Tuesday at an impressive economy of 6.00. Senior England pacer Mark Wood forced his way into the top three after his first appearance in the third T20I as he picked three wickets in the game. Most Runs in Pakistan vs England T20I Series 2022.

England tour of Pakistan comprises seven T20I matches which will serve as a preparatory session before the much awaited T20 World Cup commences in late October. This will be the joint-longest bilateral T20 series of all times between any two full-member nations. It is England's first time visiting Pakistan since 17 years for a bilateral series. The series kick-started on 20 September and will conclude on October 02. The seven match series will last for 13 days and will be played at two different venues; National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of England's visit to Pakistan. Pakistan vs England 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs ENG Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Most Wickets in PAK vs ENG T20Is

Bowlers Matches Wickets Best Bowling Ave Economy Adil Rashid (ENG) 3 4 2/27 23.25 8.45 Usman Qadir (PAK) 3 4 2/36 31.25 10.41 Mark Wood (ENG) 1 3 3/24 08.00 6.00 Luke Wood (ENG) 2 3 3/24 24.33 9.12 Haris Rauf (PAK) 3 3 2/30 30.66 7.66

England's regular captain, Jos Buttler who suffered a calf injury, will miss the seven match T20 series against Pakistan, meanwhile Moeen Ali, whose ancestral origin is from Pakistan, will be leading the England team in the ongoing T20 series, for the first time ever in his career. On the other hand, Babar Azam who was questioned by many cricket pundits post Asia Cup final loss, on taking captaincy too early in his career, will continue leading the men-in-green against England.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2022 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).