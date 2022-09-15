England is all set to tour Pakistan for seven T20I match series before embarking on a journey to Australia for T20 World Cup 2022 later in October. The extensive England versus Pakistan T20I series will start from 20 September and last till 2 October. It is only after 17 long years that the England cricket team will be visiting Pakistan for a bilateral series once again. The T20 series will benefit both teams in attaining momentum before entering into the much-awaited T20 World Cup. England cricket team will be led by Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali will serve as vice-captain. The Englishmen are said to have reached Karachi on 15 September. Babar Azam will continue leading the Pakistan team while some senior players might be rested for the series. Meanwhile, you can download for free Pakistan vs England T20I Series Full Schedule

The crucial seven-match series will be played at two venues in Pakistan; Karachi and Lahore. The first T20I will be played on 20 September followed by the second, third and fourth which will be played on 22, 23 and 25 September respectively. The first four T20s will be played at National Stadium, Karachi. The fifth and sixth T20I are scheduled to be played on 28 and 30 September. The seventh and final T20 will be played on 2 October. The last three matches are programmed to be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore including the final. England Cricket Team Arrives in Pakistan for the First Time in 17 Years, to Play Seven T20Is Against Home Side

Pakistan vs England T20I Series 2022 Schedule:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 20th September 2022 1st T20I 8:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi 22nd September 2022 2nd T20I 8:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi 23rd September 2022 3rd T20I 8:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi 25th September, 2022 4th T20I 8:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi 28th September, 2022 5th T20I 8:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 30th September, 2022 6th T20I 8:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2nd October, 2022 7th T20I 8:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

England team had a tough time this summer in the shortest format of the game. They lost two T20 series back to back in July, one against India by 2-1 and the other against South Africa by a similar 2-1 lead. Meanwhile, Pakistan had a phenomenal outing at Asia Cup 2022 recently and ended up as runner-up in the continental championship beating India and Afghanistan in the super four round. Though the recent performance of the two teams could be otherwise, however, England is still counted as dominant over Pakistan if we look at the head-to-head stats. The two teams have faced each other in 15 T20Is and England with 11 victories are leading. Pakistan with only four T20 wins against England in past will look forward to make up for a loss this time.

