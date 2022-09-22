Mohammad Rizwan continues racking up runs post Asia Cup 2022 as the Pakistan Wicket-keeper batsman remained top scorer in the first T20I of the ongoing series between Pakistan and England. Rizwan smashed 68 off 46 balls at a strike rate of 147.83 securing number one position on the most runs in PAK vs ENG T20Is 2022 table. England opener, Alex Hales who garnered 53 runs off 40 balls, is the second batter to score most runs in Pakistan vs England T20I series so far, followed by middle order batsman of England Harry Brook who made 42 off 25 balls in the first T20 match. Pakistan vs England 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs ENG Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

England travelled to Pakistan on September 15 after 17 long years for a bilateral series.The T20I series comprises seven matches which will serve as an opportune occasion for both the teams to get their playing eleven established for the much awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later in October. In the opening match of the series thus far, Pakistani middle-order batting failed to live up to expectations and thus as needed selectors might grant other batters like Asif Ali from the squad, an opportunity to play in next matches. Babar Azam's form has been a hot topic as well since the Asia Cup concluded and it will be great to see if he revives his old form. England had a decent outing in both batting and bowling in the first match.

Most Runs in PAK vs ENG T20Is 2022

Batsman Matches Runs HS Ave SR 50 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 1 68 68 68.00 147.82 1 AD Hales (ENG) 1 53 53 53.00 132.50 1 HC Brook (ENG) 1 42 42* - 168.00 0 Babar Azam (PAK) 1 31 31 31.00 129.16 0 Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) 1 28 28 28.00 164.70 0

England is second and Pakistan fourth placed team in the ICC Men's T20 Team rankings, which gives an impression that visitors are favourites for the tournament though many speculate otherwise due to the fact that Green Shirts are wary of the conditions. Moeen Ali replaced injured Jos Buttler as a captain of team England for this series whereas Babar Azam will continue leading Pakistan. The last and final T20 will be played on October 02 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore before the arrival of the big event T20 World Cup 2022.

