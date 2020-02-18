Motera Stadium Unveiled: BCCI Shares Picture of the Largest Cricket Venue in The World

Motera Cricket Stadium (Photo Credits: Twitter/ BCCI)

The wait is over as BCCI have finally unveiled the picture of the Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The venue has a sitting capacity of 1,10,000 people, which makes it the largest cricket stadium in the world. US President Donald Trump will be inaugurating the stadium on February 24 alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In terms of seating capacity, the stadium has now taken over the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in which 1,00,024 spectators can come at once. Donald Trump India Visit: Walls Opposite Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speculations were that the renovated stadium will host the All-Stars match ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, BCCI later confirmed that the star-studded game will now be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Nevertheless, the quintessential stadium will be hosting a day-night Test match between England and India next year and the game is expected to witness a great crowd. Meanwhile, let’s look at the latest look of Motera Stadium shared by India’s apex cricket body.

View Pic:

The previous Motera Stadium hosted a total of 23 ODIs which also included the quarter-final match between Australia and India in the 2011 World Cup. The track was known to be favouring the spinners as not many high scores were registered at the ground. However, the stadium is reconstructed and it will be interesting to see how the track behaves.