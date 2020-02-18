Donald Trump India Visit: Walls Opposite Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad Painted With Images And Slogans of PM Narendra Modi & US President, View Pics

Walls Being Painted Ahead of Trump's India Visit (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 18: Ahead of Donald Trump's India visit all preparations are being done to give the US President a grand welcome. According to an ANI tweet, walls opposite Motera Stadium were painted with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and slogans. Trump will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. Modi and Trump will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

According to an Indian Express reports, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had served eviction notices to 45 families living in a slum area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. While the residents have alleged that they have been asked to leave because of the upcoming big event, the civic body has, however, denied such allegations. Trump will inaugurate the stadium that is named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will also hold "Namaste Trump" event similar to PM Narendra Modi’s successful "Howdy, Modi!" in Houston last September. Donald Trump India Visit: US President's Three-Hour Stay in Ahmedabad to Cost Gujarat Exchequer Rs 100 Crore, Says Report.

News of the state municipal corporation erecting a wall on the road connecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge also came up a few days back. The intention is to hide the slum in the city. Almost 1.25 lakh people are expected to attend the event at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium.

Check ANI tweet:

Ahmedabad: Walls opposite Motera Stadium are being painted with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and slogans, ahead of US President's visit to Gujarat on 24th February. pic.twitter.com/hPvESkqX7b — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

Taj Mahal authorities have started their cleaning spree before US President arrives in the country. From painting the walls to cleaning the roads leading to Taj Mahal, all efforts are being taken to beautify the place. As per reports, in 2015, US President Barrack Obama's Taj Mahal visit was cancelled last moment due to security concerns.