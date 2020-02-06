MS Dhoni and Wife Sakshi Holiday in Maldives, See Pics and Video of Indian Cricketer Enjoying His Off-Field Time

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Holidaying in Maldives (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has taken a long sabbatical from cricket, is certainly enjoying his time off-field by holidaying in the Maldives. Many pictures and videos of the legendary cricketer came out on social media in which depicts that Dhoni is having a blast at the Maldives. His wife Sakshi Rawat is an active user of social media and is frequently sharing pics and videos of her hubby. Well, she certainly knows that Dhoni has a huge fan following and thus, is often posting snaps of the talismanic cricketer. MS Dhoni Serves Panipuri to RP Singh and Piyush Chawla During His Maldives Vacation (Watch Video).

From relaxing in beaches to spending time with loved ones, the 38-year old is certainly making the best use of his vacations. In fact, he was also seen serving pani-puri to his Piyush Chawla and RP Singh. Well, everyone knew about Dhoni’s abilities both in front and behind the stumps. However, his other attributes too were also seen in this vacation. Meanwhile, let’s look at the pictures from Dhoni’s Maldives vacation.

Cool, Calm and Relaxed!!

Family Time!!

With Loved Ones!!

New Pani-Puri Seller in The Town!!

Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris!👨‍🍳 Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! 🥰🤤#MahiInMaldives #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/NFjGcuMT1h — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 4, 2020

Some Adventures Too!!

As of now, it’s still not sure when Dhoni will take the field again. Even many fans speculated that the talismanic wicket-keeper will hang up his boots soon. However, there hasn’t been any official announcement about him. He is quite certain to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his fans will surely come in large numbers to see their idol.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to play in October this year, the veteran batsman will have to come good in the IPL to get back in the squad. However, he hasn’t played a professional match since India’s heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup semi-final and it will be interesting to see how he will perform after a long break.