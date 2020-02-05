MS Dhoni Serves Panipuri to RP Singh and Piyush Chawla During His Maldives Vacation (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni Makes Panipuri (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is currently enjoying his time away from cricket and is on a vacation in the Maldives with wife Sakshi. The 38-year-old is also joined by former team-mates Rudra Pratap Singh and Piyush Chawla on this holiday. MS Dhoni never fails to make headlines, regardless of him being on the field or off it and the cricketer has once again grabbed the attention of netizens around the world when he was seen in a new avatar making Panipuris for RP Singh and Piyush Chawla. MS Dhoni, Sakshi Rawat Take off to Maldives for a Holiday With RP Singh & Devanshi Popat (See Pics).

A video of MS Dhoni has gone viral, in which the Chennai Super Kings skipper could be seen making Panipuri using a spoon and serving it to former team-mates RP Singh and Piyush Chawla. The former Indian skipper has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand. Due to which a lot of rumours about him retiring from international cricket has surfaced on social media but the 38-year-old seems to be unfazed by this and is surely relishing his time away from the game. Dhoni is yet to reveal anything about his future plans and there is a lot of uncertainty whether he will represent India in the upcoming ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup. MS Dhoni Mobbed by Fans During his Visit to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

See Video

Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris!👨‍🍳 Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! 🥰🤤#MahiInMaldives #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/NFjGcuMT1h — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 4, 2020

It is not clear when Dhoni will return to action on the international stage but one thing is sure that the wicket-keeper batsmen will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. The 38-year-old has led CSK to three IPL titles and will be adamant on taking them to another title win in the upcoming season.