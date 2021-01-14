Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been turning his attention towards farming and poultry business since the conclusion of IPL 2020 at his farmhouse in Ranchi. The 39-year-old had recently ordered around 2000 ‘Kadaknath’ chickens for his organic poultry unit but might consider shelving his plans to the side for the time being the wake of the ongoing bird-flu crisis in the country. MS Dhoni Orders 2,000 Black 'Kadaknath' Chicks from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua.

Cases of bird-flu infection have been detected in Madhya Pradesh's famous Kadaknath chickens in the Jhabua district, state authorities confirmed on Tuesday. 'The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal has confirmed the presence of H5N1 virus in the samples of Kadaknath chickens' said Veterinary Department director Dr RK Rokde in an official letter.

According to Times Now, amid the current circumstances, MS Dhoni has put his chicken farming plans on hold. It is understood that the chickens ordered for the former Indian skipper’s farm could not be initially delivered due to bad weather and now the order has been put off until further notice by the 39-year-old in the aftermath of the bird-flu crisis.

As per the Centre's Bird Flu Action Plan, all excreta, fodder, eggs, from the infected birds will be destroyed and the farm will be sanitised and disinfected. The Jhabua collector said that an area of the one-kilometer radius will be considered as 'infected zone' and all kinds of livestock will be culled to prevent the spread of avian flu.

Vinod Medha, a farmer from Thandla block of Jhabua district had the responsibility of delivering all the 2000 chicks to the former captain. As per reports, the Bird flu outbreak has killed at least 2,500 Kadaknath chickens in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

