MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket early last year and since the conclusion of IPL 2020 in November 2020 has been busy with off-field duties. The former Indian skipper started a poultry business by ordering a batch of 2000 black Kadaknath chickens at his organic poultry unit and is now planning to enter the vegetable exports market as well. MS Dhoni Turns Farmer, CSK Captain Seen Ploughing Field on a Tractor at His Ranchi Farmhouse.

According to reports, MS Dhoni has been growing several vegetables such as cabbage, tomatoes, strawberries, peas, and more on almost a 10-acre land in his farmhouse in Ranchi. The cabbages and tomatoes from this farm are said to have a huge demand in the local market. It is understood that the former Indian skipper will also sell the vegetables in Dubai.

Dhoni's farm-grown organic food for the Dubai market is said to be in the final stage with the agency, which would sell these vegetables in the UAE, also been finalised. This agency is also responsible for distributing several Indian fruits and vegetables in the Gulf countries. It is further reported that Jharkhand's Agriculture Department has taken up the responsibility of sending these fresh organic produces from Ranchi to the UAE.

The former Indian skipper after the completion of IPL 2020, has been enjoying a vacation in Dubai. MS Dhoni recently hosted newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanasree Verma, who were also present in the gulf country for their honeymoon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).