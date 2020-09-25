Cricket is known as the ‘Gentleman’s game’ and an example of that could be seen during the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. During the game, the CSK skipper displayed 'spirit of the game' as offered help to DC opener Prithvi Shaw when the young Indian batsman was struggling with his vision and this gesture by the former Indian international was praised by fans on social media. CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Live Updates.

Prithvi Shaw was given an early lifeline by CSK as MS Dhoni missed to notice a clear knick from the young DC batsman as he was caught behind by the Chennai keeper. The 20-year-old took full advantage of that opportunity and went on to play a brilliant inning in the game. Midway, into the youngster’s innings he had some trouble with his vision and was helped by MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni’s Lighting Fast Stumping Sends Prithvi Shaw Packing During CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

The Incident

Got something bothering you in the eye, Prithvi? MS Dhoni - Don't worry, I have you covered 🙂🙂#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/OyelNC2MWj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

The gesture by Chennai Super Kings skipper has won the heart of several cricket fans around the world as tweets praising MS Dhoni started flooding social media. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

The Gentleman

So Sweet

This is so sweet ❤😘 https://t.co/6Jj4ncufpK — Sakshi 🕷VK❤#Dilli (@SpiderCluster) September 25, 2020

Respect

Pic of the day Respect @msdhoni 🙏❤ https://t.co/i34hwslq7v — RAJAT N Singh (RIP SUSHANT SIR 💔😭🙏🏻) (@RajatNarayanSi2) September 25, 2020

Lovely Moment

❤️❤️❤️ such moments in Cricket ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/VSVsnJKcQ9 — GEETIKA ❤️ Jersey No 7 (@Geetikatuli) September 25, 2020

Legend

Prithvi Shaw was brilliant in the match as he went on to score 64 runs off 43 deliveries, scoring his first half-century of this Indian Premier League season. However, the youngster then lost his wicket in Ravindra Jadeja’s over after MS Dhoni showed brilliant skills behind the stumps.

Delhi Capitals riding on Prithvi Shaw’s half-century managed to put up a score of 175/3 in their twenty overs. CSK will fancy themselves after electing to bowl first but will need some good partnerships if they are to get their second win of the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).