Time and again, MS Dhoni has proven his wicket-keeping skills and the match against Delhi Capitals was no different. The Dream11 IPL 2020 match witnessed Prithvi Shaw blazing guns as he brought up his fifth IPL half-century. This was in the 13th over when Piyush Chawla was handling the bowling duties. Shaw looked to play it away but MS Dhoni lunged ahead to get the ball while Shaw ran for a single. No sooner the batsman left the crease, CSK captain dislodged the stumps and Shaw was sent packing on 64 runs. This was yet another breakthrough that the team was looking forward to. CSK vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Whether it's the DRS or his wicket-keeping, MS Dhoni has seldom gone wrong. In fact, he is known to dislodge the stumps without batting an eyelid. This time two his accuracy was praise-worthy and got an important wicket of Prithvi Shaw. This wicket helped Delhi Capitals get unstable for a while and the netizens shared the video of the dismissal on social media. Check out the video below:

The match begun with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Shaw had been on an aggressive mode since the start of the match itself. Shaw scored 64 from 43 balls. Shikhar Dhawan made way to the pavilion on 35 runs from 27 balls. Shreyas Iyer also made way to the pavilion.

