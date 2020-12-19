India faced a humiliating 8-wicket defeat in the first Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Needless to say that the fans are quite annoyed with the same and have vented out their frustration on social media. A few fans have been missing MS Dhoni’s captaincy in crucial situations and the netizens left no stone unturned to make that very evident that Mahi has been a better captain than Virat Kohli. Also, the fans said that Rahul Dravid should be coaching the Indian team. This morning India was reduced to a total of 36 runs with 11 batsmen making way to the pavilion on single digits. IND vs AUS Test 2020: Hard to Put the Disappointment into Words, Says Virat Kohli.

Mayank Agarwal’s 9 was the highest total on day three of the match. Josh Hazelwood proved to be the worst nightmare for the Indian batsmen as he scalped five wickets and brutally ran down the line-up of visitors. Prithvi Shaw had already lost his wicket on the score of four on the second day and then in the first session today we had Jasprit Bumrah who got out on 2. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahne, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha followed Bumrah soon after. For now, check out the tweets below:

The lineup would look like this. Going by Form & Experience. S. Dhawan R. Sharma C. Pujara V. Kohli Kl. Rahul A. Rahane R. Pant R. Ashwin J. Bumrah U. Yadav M. Shami / Bhuvneshwar Kumar Coach- Rahul Dravid 🙏🏼 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 19, 2020

Dravid

#INDvsAUSTest Who is tha best coach ? My advice : Rahul Dravid Ravi Shastri.RT Rahul Dravid Like pic.twitter.com/U8FrVAOjRW — UrstrulyMukesh45 (@NuthalapatiMuk4) December 19, 2020

Memories

When Dravid saved India from making their lowest Test total!!#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/uxZjJpXLgD — Piyush Zaware (@ZawarePiyush) December 19, 2020

Dhoni

Another one on Dhoni

Dhoni fans who agree dhoni will save till end like picture #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/CpqOrRA7BF — Karthik lucky77 (@Karthik68003871) December 19, 2020

Never embarrassed the team

Finisher💥 He might tackled to score well but his runs never Ebrassed the team!! #Dhoni #DhoniFanForLife 💜 pic.twitter.com/SeKMSfLJ0K — Girish..... (@itzgkt) December 19, 2020

Virat Kohli was at a loss of words after the match and said that the team already had a lead of 60 runs and then just collapsed. He admitted that the team lacked intent.

