After a long gap of four years, IPL has returned to home way format. The IPL 2023 is currently getting hosted across the nation with stadiums open for fans to come and recreate the old atmosphere of the cricket festival of India. MS Dhoni and CSK have also returned to their home Chepauk in Chennai and as they played their first home game since return there, fans were ecstatic and expressed their support for the team full-fledged. MS Dhoni is a fan favourite cricketer allover India and wherever he travels with the CSK squad during away games, he gets the same amount of love he gets at Chennai. One such incident happened during a recent travel by flight when the Pilot of the flight admitted being a diehard Dhoni fan. 'Dhoni Review System' Fans React After MS Dhoni Takes A Successful DRS to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During MI vs CSK Clash in IPL 2023.

In a video which went viral across social media, the Pilot of a flight in which CSK was travelling during the IPL 2023, gave a speech addressing MS Dhoni. The pilot at first revealed himself as a big fan of MS Dhoni and also requested him to continue to be the captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023.

Pilot Request to MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile have started the competition steadily after winning their second match of the season at home in Chennai and then the third match at Mumbai against Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni showed he is in good touch in this IPL hitting three sixes in the death overs till now. The majority of the runs have been scored by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Overseas recruits like Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali have failed to contribute with the bat but Moeen already showed his skills with the ball. CSK's fast bowling attack has not been impressive yet. CSK changed their captaincy last season, giving it to Ravindra Jadeja, but poor results have caused them to give the leadership duties back to MS Dhoni. After a bottom table finish last season, MS has a big responsibility in hand to change the fortunes of the four-time winning franchise in IPL 2023.

