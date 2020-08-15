The saying goes: “It doesn't matter where you start, what matters is how you finish.” However, former Indian captain MS Dhoni ended his international career just the way he started. From a hard-hitting batsman to a calculated finisher, the wicket-keeper batsmen took massive strides over the years. However, his entry and exit in the Indian jersey were exactly identical. The talismanic cricketer got run out in his debut match against Bangladesh in 2004. He worked on his running skills and became one of the fastest sprinters between the wickets. However, he got run out against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup Semi-finals which proved to be his last international match. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Likely to Continue Playing in IPL.

Those two run-outs were nothing but heart-breaking for MS Dhoni. However, what he did in between is nothing less than stupendous. He developed his skills with the time and became one of the most dependable cricketers. He was able to play match-defining knocks, effect brilliant dismissals behind the stumps and make impeccable decisions as a captain. Speaking of his numbers, Dhoni scored 17266 runs, made 829 dismissals and registered 178 victories as captain in international cricket. MS Dhoni Retires: A Look Back at 3 Most Memorable Stumpings by Former Indian Cricket Captain.

Well, these numbers are nothing less than jaw-dropping and speak volumes of Dhoni’s prowess. His style wasn’t also quite conventional which the other reason why he is incredible. His batting technique has always been criticized, his wicket-keeping style got questioned and his decisions also raised many eyebrows. However, the Ranchi-born cricketer remained cool and calm and added one feather after another in his illustrious hat.

From asking Joginder Sharma to bowl the final over of 2007 T20 World Cup to promoting himself ahead of in-form Yuvraj Singh in 2011 World Cup final, the wicket-keeper has taken several decisions which initially were questioned but proved to be spot on. Well, I can’t imagine any other captain taking those decisions and it will be interesting to see whether cricketing minds like Dhoni will ever the field again or not. MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket: Shane Warne Invites the Legendary Wicket-Keeper Batsman for Play for London Spirit.

Nevertheless, Dhoni might have retired from international cricket. However, he’ll continue to showcase his blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran has already guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to three IPL titles and will not mind lifting the fourth one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).