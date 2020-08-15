Along with his aggressive batting style, MS Dhoni is known for his wicket-keeping. Very often his lighting quick stumping has turned the course of the match. He has grabbed headlines for the same. The Indian team is yet to find a replacement for his wicket-keeping. Whether its international cricket or IPL, MS Dhoni’s stumping have challenged the age and have implemented these without batting his eyelids. As MS Dhoni retires, let's have a look at the five best stumpings by the former Indian captain. MS Dhoni's Lightning-Quick Stumping in 4th ODI Against Windies Video: A Look Back at Five Instances That Show Why MSD is One of The Greatest Wicket-Keepers of All Times!

MS Dhoni’s Lightning Quick Stumping Sends Peter Handscomb Packing

During his last tour at Australia, MS Dhoni's stumpings had sent Peter Handscomb packing in Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI 2019. Ravindra Jadeja was handling the bowling duties.

MS Dhoni's Lightning-Quick Stumping in 4th ODI Against Windies:

This time it was Keemo Paul who was sent packing owing to the stumping by the former Indian captain. He once again proved the reason for being the boss of wicket-keeping.

MS Dhoni Runs out Ross Taylor Without Looking, by a Back-Flick Throw

This time it was Ross Taylor who was sent packing owing to the MS Dhoni's stumpings. This incident happened in 2016, Taylor swatted a delivery on his pads, to the deep fine leg fence and turned back for a couple, in the meantime Dhawal Kulkarni picked up the ball and threw it right back to Dhoni but it was at his chest height and far away from the stumps. Dhoni collected the ball and hit the stumps without even looking at it.

Soon after MS Dhoni hung up his boots, Suresh Raina also retired from Indian cricket. MS Dhoni will soon be seen in action in the IPL 2020 for the Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19, 2020.

