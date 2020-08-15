Former India captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to his official Instagram account and wrote, "thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” as he shared a four-minute-long video which showcases his journey in the international cricket. Dhoni interestingly was run out in his debut and last match as well.

Dhoni last featured for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 last year in June in the semifinal against New Zealand. After the World Cup, Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket. He missed home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia apart from away tours of West Indies and New Zealand.

MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket

The wicket-keeper is likely to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, his official post did not mention anything about the IPL or his future. He, along with Suresh Raina and several other cricketers, had reached Chennai on Friday and will be leaving for UAE later this week to attend CSK's pre-season camp ahead of the IPL 2020 start.

