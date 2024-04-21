Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul surpassed Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni to become the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the Indian Premier League as a designated wicketkeeper. Let's take a look at the top five players on this list. Why Are Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wearing Green Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason.

KL Rahul (LSG)

KL Rahul (Photo Credit: Twitter/@klrahul)

Lucknow Super Giants skipper and wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul is at top of the list. The right-hand batter has 25 fifty-plus scores as a designated wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League so far.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper and wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni is second on the list. The right hand batter has 24 fifty-plus scores as a designated wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League so far.

Quinton de Kock (LSG)

Quinton de Kock (Photo Credits: @Sust_insaan/ Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants batter Quinton de Kock is third on the list. He has a total of 23 fifty-plus scores as a designated wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League so far.

Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Dinesh Karthik (Credit: ANI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is fourth on the list. The right-hand batter has a total of 21 fifty-plus scores as a designated wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League so far.

Robin Uthappa (KKR)

Robin Uthappa in Action for KKR (Photo Credits: @Tyler_durd3n/Twitter)

Former Kolkata Knight batter Robin Uthappa is fifth in the list. He had 18 fifty-plus scores as a designated wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League.