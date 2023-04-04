The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about franchises competing against each other to win the ultimate prize. It is also an opportunity for new and upcoming cricketers to share the stage with some of the sport's biggest names and learn from them. Over the years, there have been several moments of legends taking time out to speak with young cricketers after a game and a similar thing happened after the high-octane Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match at the Chepauk Stadium. MS Dhoni Becomes Highest Individual Taxpayer in Jharkhand, Pays Advance Tax of Rs 38 Crore.

MS Dhoni's Chats with Lucknow Super Giants' Players

MS Dhoni, the CSK captain, was pictured standing with young players from the Lucknow Super Giants team and speaking to them. Lucknow Super Giants shared the photo on social media as they wrote, “There's never a bad time for an MS Masterclass.” Dhoni spoke as the two players listened with attention. And why not? They had one of the best in the sport, sharing tips. In the match, Dhoni achieved the milestone of reaching 5,000 runs in the IPL during his entertaining three-ball stay at the crease. The former Indian captain smashed two sixes off his first two deliveries. MS Dhoni Hits Back to Back Sixes During CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Fans Highlight Gautam Gambhir's Reaction As Memes Galore on Twitter.

Coming to the match, Chennai Super Kings edged Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in what turned out to be a high-scoring encounter at the Chepauk. Fans were treated with a lot of entertainment as CSK, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 57 and Devon Conway’s 47, scored 217/7 on the board. Lucknow Super Giants, tasked with chasing down a massive total, came out all guns blazing, with opener Kyle Mayers impressing for a second straight game. The West Indies’ southpaw scored 53 runs off just 22 deliveries, but an impressive spell by Moeen Ali (4/26) turned the tide in CSK’s favour, with the hosts eventually securing two points.

