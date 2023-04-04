Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly become the highest individual taxpayer in Jharkhand. Since his debut in the national team, Dhoni has always been a huge brand. Despite retiring from the national team a few years ago, his brand value is still intact. The 41-year-old cricketer still earns a lot as he is the brand ambassador of many companies. Dhoni also has a very lucrative IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings. On top of that, he earns through his entertainment company, and cricket coaching company. Dhoni has also recently stepped into the field of education. MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina Have a Grand Reunion After CSK’s Triumph Against LSG in IPL 2023.

According to multiple reports, MS Dhoni paid INR 38 crore to the Income Tax Department as advance tax for the financial year of 2022-23. Earlier the former Indian cricketer paid the same amount to the Income Tax Department for the financial year of 2021-22 too. It signifies that Dhoni's income has stayed stable during this phase.

The reports further suggest that Dhoni is the highest individual taxpayer from the state of Jharkhand. This shows that Dhoni still is one of the biggest brands not only in sports but in general. MS Dhoni Hits Back to Back Sixes During CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Fans Highlight Gautam Gambhir's Reaction As Memes Galore on Twitter.

MS Dhoni is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2023. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have got a decent start to IPL 2023. They are currently the 6th place in the IPL table with 4 points from 2 matches. In both of these matches, Dhoni played short but impactful innings, helping his team to post a good total. CSK fans will now hope that their iconic captain leads them to the elusive fifth IPL title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).