While MS Dhoni likes to stay away from the limelight, pictures from his recent Christmas celebrations have been doing rounds of social media. In a viral pic, the former Indian batsman is all smiles as he poses with his daughter Ziva in front of a decorated Christmas tree. Dhoni also has his Santa Claus cap on, and netizens are applauding his look. MSD fans were overwhelmed by the picture as they have been raring to get glimpses of the wicket-keeper ever since the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 concluded. Although Dhoni continues to be away from social media, his picture was nothing less than a Christmas present for the fans. Sachin Tendulkar Dresses Up as Santa Claus While Wishing Fans Merry Christmas 2020.

Meanwhile, Dhoni – who announced his retirement from international cricket on Independence Day earlier this year – didn’t enjoy a great outing in IPL 2020. The 39-year old accumulated only 200 runs in 14 games as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history. While he has confirmed his participation in IPL 2021, he has been away from the news after this season’s IPL before a picture from his Christmas celebration went viral. ICC Revisit MS Dhoni’s Sweet Gesture for Virat Kohli.

View Viral Picture!!

Although the two-time World Cup-winning captain hasn’t yet announced retirement from professional cricket, he’ll not participate in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 which gets underway in January. Nevertheless, fans don’t have to wait long as the IPL 2021 will reportedly take place in March on Indian soil itself. While other players will see the tournament as an opportunity to prepare for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dhoni will have a point to prove after an ordinary show in IPL 2020.

