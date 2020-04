MS Dhoni's Ploy of Recruiting International Captains Helped Chennai Super Kings, Says Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chennai, April 19: In recruiting international captains who can be part of the leadership group, Mahendra Singh Dhoni ensured Chennai Super Kings always had better chances of getting success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), feels former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

"A great thing that CSK has done over the years, and that's credit to MS and (Stephen) Fleming the coach, is they have targeted captains - (Brendon) McCullum, myself, (Dwayne) Bravo, obviously MS, (Suresh) Raina's captained a bit - because they want thinking cricketers," the 35-year-old told CSK's website. MS Dhoni’s Absence Will Leave Gaping Hole in CSK! South Africa Batsman Faf Du Plessis Speaks on Dhoni’s Influence in IPL Franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"So, there's a lot of leaders within group, that experience of thinking cricketers is what they want and obviously it has proven to be very successful," he added.

CSK has been a part of 10 out of 12 seasons of IPL and have never finished below the semi-finals or play-offs.

"Chennai Super Kings is a great franchise to be a part of. MS has got such strong leadership. He leaves a massive hole when he's not on the field," the former South Africa skipper said, heaping praise on Dhoni.

Du Plessis also spoke about his passion for fielding, adding the team had a few very good fielders. "I love going to positions on the field where the ball goes all the time. We are lucky at CSK that we got a few very good fielders. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is incredible, he has got the strongest arm in world cricket. Jaddu wants them to try and run. He jogs to the ball because he knows if you run, you are out," he added. IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma Named Greatest Indian Premier League Captains of All-Time.

The 2020 IPL season, scheduled to begin on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The IPL, both for players and fans around the world, has become an integral part of the season. I was really looking forward to it this year," he said.