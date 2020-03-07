MSK Prasad Breaks his Silence on MS Dhoni’s Retirement Says, ‘He is Clear About His Future’

MSK Prasad and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For a long time now there have been quite too many speculations about MS Dhoni retiring from international cricket. For a long time now, MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical and the fans are eagerly waiting for him to don the Indian colours once again. The last time he played for the Indian team was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where he slammed 50 runs against New Zealand. His innings could not help the Indian team seal a spot in the finals. Ever since he has been away from cricket. Now, India’s Chief Selector MSK Prasad has opened up about his retirement. MS Dhoni Sounds Warning Bells, Smashes Five Back to Back Sixes During Practice Session (Watch Video).

During an interview, the selectors said that MS Dhoni is very clear about his future and has a word with the selection committee about the same but further has refrained from giving out additional details. “MS is clear about his future which he expressed to me and the team management. I cannot disclose details as it is confidential. It’s best that whatever discussed and shared between us [selection committee and the team management] remains there. It’s an unwritten code,” Prasad said during an interview.

Talking about MS Dhoni, he is currently sweating it out for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2020. MS Dhoni who leads the Chennai Super Kings is in Chennai and has been entertaining the crowds during his practice session. The fans of the Yellow Army would be surely wanting MS Dhoni to go rearing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League as CSK will take on Mumbai Indians on March 29, 2020, at the Wankhede Stadium.