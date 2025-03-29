The 21-year-old right-handed batting all-rounder Muhammad Abbas made headlines when he marked his debut for the New Zealand national cricket team during the NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 of the three-match ODI series in New Zealand against the nation where he was born, Pakistan. Marking his debut even more remarkable, the middle-order batsman struck a responsible, yet quick 52-run knock in just 26 deliveries at a perfect 200 strike rate. His half-century on debut, coming in to bat at six during the NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 helped the Kiwis post a total of 344/9 against the Pakistan national cricket team at McLean Park in Napier. Muhammad Abbas Registers Fastest Fifty on ODI Debut To Break Krunal Pandya's Record, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025.

A Pakistan-born, making his international cricket debut for New Zealand, that too against Pakistan can be highlighted even more for the fact that he is the son of Azhar Abbas, a former Pakistani pacer who joined the Kiwis and is an NZC Level 3 cricket coach. Azhar Abbas, now a bowling coach primarily was once named in the wider Pakistan squad of 1997 and 2005, but couldn't make it to the final team against Sri Lanka and India. Mark Chapman Slams Maiden ODI Hundred Against Pakistan, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Muhammad Abbas Hits Fastest ODI Fifty on Debut:

The moment 21-year-old Muhammad Abbas registered the fastest-ever fifty on ODI debut! Follow LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ + & DUKE 📺 and @SportNationNZ 📻 Live scoring | https://t.co/CvmR1mQN5I #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/6KtLNYbLIh — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 29, 2025

Muhammad Abbas Quick Facts

Muhammad Abbas was born on November 29, 2003, in Lahore, Punjab in Pakistan

Muhammad Abbas is the son of former Pakistani pacer Azhar Abbas

Muhammad Abbas made his international debut on March 29, in the NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 in McLean Park, Napier

Before making his debut for the New Zealand cricket team, Muhammad Abbas had played in 21 First Class, 15 List A, and 19 T20 matches

Muhammad Abbas made his First Class, List A, and T20 format debuts in the domestic circuit in 2023

Before making his debut for New Zealand, Muhammad Abbas scored 1301 runs in 21 First Class games, in 38 innings

Muhammad Abbas aged 21 years and 120 days on his international debut

Muhammad Abbas scored a half-century on his international debut, which is the fastest in ODIs, coming off just 24 balls

Muhammad Abbas was spectacular oh his debut, smashing the Pakistan national cricket team bowlers in style. His 52-run knock on debut during the NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 in McLean Park, Napier, came off just 26 deliveries, as he struck three 4's and three 6's in the process. His fifty coming in just 24 balls is the fastest on debut in ODIs. Before his international debut, he had runs in all three formats, scoring 1301 runs in 21 First Class games, 454 runs in 15 List A games, and 391 runs in 19 T20s.

