Muhammad Abbas, playing his maiden One-Day International (ODI) match, created history to register the fastest 50-overs half-century on debut, taking merely 24 deliveries to achieve the feat during NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025. Abbas, born in Lahore, came out to bat at number 6 and scored a brisk knock of 52 runs, including three sixes and fours. Abbas, with this 24-ball 50, broke past Krunal Pandya's record of a 26-ball fifty, which the Indian all-rounder achieved against England in 2021. NZ vs PAK 2025: Tom Latham Ruled Out of New Zealand’s ODI Series Against Pakistan With Fractured Right Hand.

Muhammad Abbas Creates History

