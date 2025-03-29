Continuing his rich form from T20Is, Mark Chapman starred for New Zealand in the ongoing NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 at Napier, registering his maiden One-Day International hundred against Pakistan, which is also his third in the format. Chapman scored his century off 94 balls, which was laced with 11 fours and four sixes. The middle-order batter's innings eventually ended on 132 coming off 11 deliveries. Earlier, Chapman had a stellar five-T20Is series against Pakistan, scoring 122 runs at an astounding strike-rate of 167.12, and nearly missed a ton in the 3rd match, preparing for 94. Muhammad Abbas Registers Fastest Fifty on ODI Debut To Break Krunal Pandya's Record, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025.

Mark Chapman Maiden ODI Hundred Against Pakistan

Chapman goes beast mode 🔥 Blazing his way to 132 off 111, Mark Chapman powers New Zealand past 300! Can Pakistan fight back, restrict further damage, and chase this down? Watch it all unfold LIVE on FanCode!#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/VCBPUxoKzc — FanCode (@FanCode) March 29, 2025

