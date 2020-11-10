Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side is looking to clinch the record fifth title while Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will have their eyes set on the maiden IPL title. Both Mumbai and Delhi emerged as the best two teams of the IPL 2020 as they finished on first and second on the team standings. And now battle it out here for the glory. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Summit Clash.

Mumbai Indians have had a settled unit. Even in absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan did well as a make shift opener. Once Rohit was back in the playing XI, Kishan shifted to middle-order. Suryakumar Yadav has been in top-form for the Mumbai Indians. Opening batsman Quinton de Kock was retained despite his woes with the bat early on. He looks in good touch now and ready to fire all cylinders in the final.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have both done well with new as well as old ball. Bumrah found his rhythm in the later part of the IPL 2020, but more importantly at the perfect time. Boult’s fitness is cause of concern for Mumbai Indians, but the Kiwi pacer is all set to be cleared for the all-important final. IPL 2020 Final: Here’s How Mumbai Indians Made It to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 13 in Dubai.

MI Likely Playing 11

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

