After being initially postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) finally took place in September and now will end on November 10 with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals take each other in the final. Defending champions Mumbai Indians made it to the final after winning the Qualifier 1 while Delhi Capitals won the Qualifier 2. Interestingly, both Mumbai and Delhi finished first and second on the IPL 2020 points table respectively and now fight it out for the title. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

MI vs DC Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have played 27 times against each other in the Indian Premier League. There is not much to separate between the two teams but Mumbai leads the head-to-head record by 15 wins against 12. Interestingly, this season Mumbai and Delhi met three times and the defending champions emerged victorious on all the occasions.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Key Players

Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key for Mumbai Indians while for Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada will play an important part. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Marcus Stoinis and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Mini-Battles

Trent Boult vs Marcus Stoinis will be a fascinating battle to watch out for. Stoinis was promoted as an opener in the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and is tipped to open the innings once again. Kagiso Rabada vs Suryakumar Yadav is another mini-battle to watch out for. IPL 2020 Final: Here’s How Mumbai Indians Made It to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 13 in Dubai.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Venue

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This season Mumbai played four matches at the venue and won two out of those. Delhi, on the other hand, played eight matches in Dubai and won four.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 Eliminator will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website. IPL 2020 Final: Here’s How Delhi Capitals Made It to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 13 in Dubai.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

DC Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

