Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Two of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League - the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings - will battle it out at the Wankhede Stadium this evening with both teams looking to resurrect their situation in the league. Mumbai have won their last two matches and climbed to the seventh spot. The team has lost a few close battles this campaign and will feel their star-studded lineup deserves a much better return than they have managed. Opponents Chennai on the other hand, have seen even worse with their win over Lucknow ending a four-game losing streak. They will need to keep winning to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on JioHotstar from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Gujarat Titans Claim Top-Spot, Lucknow Super Giants Rises To Fourth in Standings.

Rohit Sharma has endured a torrid campaign so far and the Indian skipper is in dire need of some runs. In the games he has got starts, he has thrown away his wicket playing false shots and it is a matter of concern. The return of Jasprit Bumrah has coincided with Mumbai claiming more wins and he remains a key player for the team. Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Varma can all play to better levels and with key games coming up, they need to stand and be counted.

Dewald Brevis has joined the Chennai Super Kings and is in line to feature against Mumbai this evening. Rachin Ravindra has struggled for form so far like the other CSK batters and on a flat deck in Mumbai, they can thrive. MS Dhoni was the player of the match last time Chennai played and the impact he can have in the lower order makes him a standout performer. MI vs CSK IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

When is MI vs CSK IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Tamil 1 & 2, Star Sports Telugu 1 & 2 and Star Sports Kannada TV channels. For the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Mumbai have a better squad in comparison to Chennai and they should claim a victory here.

