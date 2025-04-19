It's round two of El Clasico as two heavyweights, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will face each other in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both are the joint-most successful sides in IPL history, having won five titles each. In round one of the El Clasico, the Super Kings defeated the Mumbai-based franchise at the MA Chidambaram Stadium by four wickets. Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by Four Wickets in IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad Help CSK Secure Victory in Indian Premier League's 'El Clasico.'

The Hardik Pandya-led side started their campaign with four defeats from their first five games in IPL 2025. Mumbai got a much-needed momentum as they have won the last two matches ahead of the high-voltage clash against CSK. The Super Kings, on the other hand, ended their five-match losing streak in the last game when they stunned Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, April 20. A clear sky is expected on April 20 in Mumbai. The temperature will stay around 30-28 degrees Celsius throughout the day. IPL 2025: CSK vs MI Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted three games in the Indian Premier League 2025. Two out of three matches have been won by the teams batting second. The Mumbai track provides swing upfront for the pacers. Batters can trust the bounce and can play their shots easily. With smaller boundaries, it is expected to be a high-scoring thriller between CSK and MI.

