Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Mumbai Indians square off against Lucknow Super Giants in the first match of the double-header on April 27. Hardik Pandya and his men have found form remarkably well after a poor start and have registered four victories on the trot. Mumbai Indians have started to show why they are the five-time champions. Another win today will see them get into the top four, becoming the fourth team in IPL 2025 to win six matches. Plus, Mumbai Indians also would look for some amount of redemption after falling short to Lucknow Super Giants the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Rise to Fourth Place After KKR vs PBKS Match Called Off Due to Rain.

Lucknow Super Giants have blown hot and cold this season and enter this contest on the back of a defeat to Delhi Capitals. While the top three- Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have been on song for Lucknow Super Giants, the problems have been lower down the order, with Rishabh Pant's form being the biggest concern. After scoring his first half-century of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings, the Lucknow Super Giants captain has failed to make the most of that form. Against Delhi Capitals, he came to bat as low as at seven, something that did not turn out to be fruitful for his team. Who is going to come out on top at the Wankhede. MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants.

When is MI vs LSG IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. The MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Kannada, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. For MI vs LSG IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Mumbai Indians are on a four-match winning streak and are expected to secure a victory at home.

