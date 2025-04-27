MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants on April 27. The MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, with Mumbai on the lookout for revenge, having suffered a loss in their earlier encounter this season. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 45.

Despite a disastrous start to the season, Mumbai Indians have found their lost mojo and managed to notch up a four-match unbeaten streak, and have moved into fifth position in the standings. On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants have blown hot and cold this season, oscillating between fourth and sixth spots. Meanwhile, we have drafted the MI vs LSG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (LSG)

Batters: Rohit Sharma (MI), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Aiden Markram (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI), Shardul Thakur (LSG)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar (MI), Trent Boult (MI), Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rohit Sharma (c), Mitchell Marsh (vc). MI vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 45.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rishabh Pant (LSG), Rohit Sharma (MI), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Aiden Markram (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Hardik Pandya (MI), Shardul Thakur (LSG), Deepak Chahar (MI), Trent Boult (MI), Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).