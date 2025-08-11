The North Delhi Strikers will take on the West Delhi Lions in the 19th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 clash is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, August 11. The DPL 2025 match between North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans seeking Dream11 tips and suggestions for the North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions match in the Delhi Premier League 2025 can read below. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: East Delhi Riders Move to Top Place, Central Delhi Kings Second.

Currently, the North Delhi Strikers are ranked fourth in the ongoing DPL 2025 points table. They have played three matches so far. West Delhi Lions, on the other hand, are placed third in DPL, having played four matches. Krish Yadav will be a key player to watch out for for the West Delhi Lions. Sarthak Ranjan has delivered impactful performances at the top order for North Delhi Strikers.

NDS vs WDL DPL 2025 19th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Krish Yadav (WDL)

Batters: Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Ankit Kumar (WDL), Arnav Bugga (NDS), Ayush Doseja (WDL)

All-Rounders: Nitish Rana (WDL), Vikas Dixit (NDS)

Bowlers: Harshit Rana (NDS), Hrithik Shokeen (WDL), Kuldip Yadav (NDS), Anriudh Chowdhary (WDL)

NDS vs WDL DPL 2025 19th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Harshit Rana (C), Nitish Rana (VC)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match Between North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions?

