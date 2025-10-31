Mumbai, October 31: Abhishek Sharma came to India's rescue with Harshit Rana in the supporting role to propel the visitors to 125 in the second T20I against Australia at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Abhishek, the number one T20I batter in the world, hammered 68 off 37 while Harshit held the other end with a sturdy 33-ball 35. The duo forged a 56-run partnership to keep India's hopes of posting a competitive total alive. Abhishek and Harshit were India's only two batters, who managed to cross the double-digit mark. India and Australia Cricketers Pay Tribute To Late Ben Austin By Wearing Black Armbands And Observing a Minute’s Silence During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Under the gloomy sky of Melbourne, Australia's mainstay Josh Hazlewood ran rampant with his blistering pace after India was put to bat by the hosts. While Abhishek went about the business with his usual belligerent mindset, vice-captain Shubman Gill struggled to churn out runs in seaming conditions.

He tried to break free in the third but holed out to captain Mitchell Marsh and returned with a scratchy 5(10). Sanu Samson was promoted to number three from the middle order, but Nathan Ellis cut short his stay with a scorching delivery.

Nathan Ellis trapped him in front of the stumps with a sharp nipping back delivery, punching his return ticket on 2(4) in the fourth over. Abhishek counter-attacked by reeling in back-to-back boundaries off Ellis, but Australia stole the momentum away with Hazlewood luring an outside edge off India captain Suryakumar Yadav (1 off 4) to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis in the fifth.

Hazlewood further increased India's woes with Tilak Varma lasting just two balls before miscuing his shot to Inglis for a duck. India ended the powerplay with 40/4, and the trend of India losing wickets continued. Axar Patel was run out by Tim David on 7(12) in the eighth, leading to a surprise promotion for Harshit.

The scoreboard kept ticking with the duo frequently rotating the strike. In the final moments of the partnership, Harshit smoked the ball into the stands before perishing against Xavier Bartlett. Shivam Dube (4) arrived at the crease and placed the ball for a four before edging it away to Inglis.

In the 18th, Abhishek walloped a four and towering maximum off Bartlett before Ellis pinned the young southpaw in front of the stumps with a toe-crushing yorker. Jasprit Bumrah was run out after a mix-up with Varun Chakaravarthy on the next ball as India bundled out on 125 in 18.4 overs.

