Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Scotland Tri-Series created history as it became the first International cricket match to enter three super overs after the match got tied and so did the first two Super overs. In the third super over, Nepal was bowled out for zero and only became the second team in the history of T20Is to get bowled out for a zero in a super over. Bahrain was the first team to register this unwanted record against Hong Kong. This time it was Nepal against Netherlands. Netherlands won the match after hitting a six in the first ball of the first super over. History Created! Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Becomes First International Match To Have Three Super Overs.

Nepal Register Unwanted Record

0 all-out in international Super Over Bahrain🇧🇭 vs Hong Kong🇭🇰, 2025 Nepal🇳🇵 vs Netherlands🇳🇱, 2025 An anti-climax after the first 2 Super Overs were tied. 0 all out and first-ball six by Netherlands🇳🇱 to win the 3rd Super Over the perfect way 🔥#NEPvsNED #T20Itriseries — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 16, 2025

