The Netherlands registered a historic win over Nepal in the ongoing Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 match in Glasgow. The NED vs NEP match went into the three super overs, and ultimately, the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands registered a historic win. It is worth noting that this is the first time an international match has gone into the three super overs. Batting first, Vikramjit Singh (30) and Teja Nidamanuru (35) played fighting knocks as the Netherlands posted 152-7 in 20 overs. With the ball, Sandeep Lamichhane bagged three wickets. Nandan Yadav scalped two wickets. While chasing 153 runs, captain Rohit Paudel played a fighting knock of 48 runs. Opener Kushal Bhurtel made 34 runs. Towards the end, Nandan Yadav (12*) and Sandeep Lamichhane (4*) took the match into the super over after Nepal reached 152 in their 20 overs. In the super over, opener Kushal Bhurtel hammered 18 runs as Nepal posted a daunting target of 20 runs. In reply, Michael Levitt and Max ODowd scored 19 runs as the first super over was tied and the match went to the second super over. In the second super over, the Netherlands set up a competitive target of 16 runs after their skipper, Scott Edwards, made 16 runs. While chasing, Nepal scored 15 runs, and the game went into the super third over. Bowling first, Netherlands' Zach Lion Cachet took two wickets as Nepal (0) set up a target of just 1 run. While chasing, Michael Levitt slammed a huge six on the first ball as the Netherlands won the historic match in the third super over. History Created! Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Becomes First International Match To Have Three Super Overs.

Historic Victory by Netherlands

A crazy game of cricket that was settled after THREE SUPER OVERS 🤯🔥#NEPvNED 📝: https://t.co/0E9G1sRmm7 pic.twitter.com/8gdZBIgdMw — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2025

