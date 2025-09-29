Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Nepal shocked cricket fans worldwide with a enthralling victory over West Indies in the first T20 game of a three match series, a first between the two nations. The games are being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and West Indies will need to bounce back in style in today’s game with their reputation on the line. Nepal’s bowling was the one doing the damage for the team but their batters too will need to rise up to the challenge considering Sharjah has traditionally been a batting paradise. NEP vs WI Video Highlights, 1st T20I 2025: Watch Nepal Create History By Registering Their First-Ever Victory Against Full-Member Nation, Defeats West Indies In Close-Contest.

Rohit Paudel was the star of the show for Nepal with an all-round performance in the first game. The skipper led from the from to score a crucial 38 at no 3 while also picking up a wicket. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh at the top order will need to contribute more in the powerplays. In terms of bowling, it was a complete team effort with the likes of Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, and Nandan Yadav all impressing.

West Indies have the likes of Kyle Myers, who feature regularly in the IPL, and the team will bank on his experience to guide them to a big score. The middle order is a weakness for the two time T20 World champions as Jewel Andrew, Keay Carty, and Navin Bidaisee are all relatively new on the international circuit. Jason Holder could be promoted up the order to add some experience in the batting unit.

NEP vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NEP vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Date Monday, September 29 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

With a 1-0 lead, Nepal national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in NEP vs WI 2nd T20I 2025. The Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 29. The NEP vs WI cricket match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the Nepal vs West Indies T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of NEP vs WI cricket matches on TV channels. Nepal Squad for West Indies T20I Series Announced: Rohit Poudel To Captain 16-Member Squad for NEP vs WI 2025.

How to Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the NEP vs WI T20I 2025 series with FanCode as digital partners. Users can find the Nepal vs West Indies cricket 2nd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass worth INR 49. West Indies will look to make a comeback, while Nepal will hope to secure their first-ever bilateral win over a Test-playing nation.

