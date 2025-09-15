Nepal unveiled its 16-member squad for the upcoming NEP vs WI T20I 2025 against West Indies, which is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September 29 and 30. The Nepal national cricket team will be captained by Rohit Poudel, with Dipendra S Airee named as his deputy. The squad consists of experienced players like Aasif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, and Sompal Kami. All matches of the three-T20I series between Nepal and West Indies will be hosted at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Windies Cricket are yet to announce the West Indies national cricket team squad. Nepal vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NEP vs WI T20I Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Nepal Names Strong 16-Member Squad

🇳🇵The countdown is on ⏳ 🦏 Presenting the #Rhinos squad, ready to lock horns with the Windies! 🏏#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/HQiWMiG2Bq — CAN (@CricketNep) September 15, 2025

