The Nepal national cricket team created history by winning the NEP vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 against West Indies, and hence securing their first-ever bilateral series against a full Test-playing nation. This is the first time that Nepal are taking on a full-member nation in a bilateral series, where the West Indies have been completely outplayed. Led by Rohit Paudel, the Rhinos have been in top-notch form in all departments, where all batters have contributed in both victories, while Kushal Bhurtel and Mohammad Aadil Alam have spearheaded the bowling unit, claiming five and four wickets, respectively. Both teams will now clash in NEP vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 on September 30 in Sharjah. Nepal Clinch First Series Victory Over a Full-Member Nation as Rhinos Defeat West Indies by 90 Runs in WI vs NEP 2nd T20I 2025.

The inexperienced West Indies, captained by Akeal Hosein, have been on a downward spiral, where after losing the first T20I by 19 runs, and then in the second, the Men in Maroon were bundled for the lowest-ever T20I total for a full-member nation against an associate.

NEP vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NEP vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 Date Tuesday, September 30 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is Nepal vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Nepal national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in NEP vs WI 3rd T20I 2025. The Nepal vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 30. The NEP vs WI cricket match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the Nepal vs West Indies T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of NEP vs WI cricket matches on TV channels. Nepal Squad for West Indies T20I Series Announced: Rohit Poudel To Captain 16-Member Squad for NEP vs WI 2025.

How to Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the NEP vs WI T20I 2025 series with FanCode as digital partners. Users can find the Nepal vs West Indies cricket 3rd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass worth INR 49. West Indies will look to make a comeback, while Nepal will hope to secure their first-ever bilateral win over a Test-playing nation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).