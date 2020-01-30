New Zealand U19 Players Show Spirit of Cricket, Carry Injured West Indies Batsman off the Field During WI vs NZ ICC U19 CWC 2020 Quarter-Final

New Zealand U19 Cricketers Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field Carry Injured West Indies Batsman Kirk McKenzie Off Field (Photo Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

They are one of the most loved and followed cricketing nation for their gentleman behaviour, politeness, friendship and respect for rivals on and off the field. And if you thought good behaviour was only limited to the senior New Zealand cricket teams, their U19 cricketers are here to prove you wrong. In another instance of uplifting the spirit of cricket, two New Zealand batsmen carried an injured West Indies player on shoulders off the field winning hearts for their gesture and brilliant presence of mind. New Zealand cricketers Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field won hearts for their heartwarming gesture of carrying an injured Kirk McKenzie (suffering from cramp) off the field during the West Indies U19 vs New Zealand U19 Super League quarter-final match. New Zealand Displays Sportsman Spirit, Hails Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma After India Wins Super Over in 3rd T20I.

Both players received plaudits from all over, including cricket superstar Rohit Sharma, for their act of kindness and for offering a helping hand to McKenzie – who was unable to walk due to cramps – and shouldering him off the field after West Indies had finished their innings. McKenzie, who missed out on a World Cup hundred by one agonizing run, had initially left the field after suffering from cramps. He was on 99 from 103 deliveries when he was forced to leave the field after being unable to continue but later took the brave decision of coming back once West Indies went nine wickets down with 14 deliveries still left to play.

Outstanding Show of Sportsmanship!!

An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand 👏 #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/UAl1G37pKj — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 29, 2020

Unfortunately, McKenzie who had limped to the field at the dismissal of Joshua James lasted just one delivery and was bowled by Kristian Clarke in the very first delivery he faced on return to the crease for the second time. The incident also occurred post McKenzie’s dismissal when he limping off the field minute after entering it. On seeing the young opposition batsmen unable to walk, Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field rushed to his assistance and carried him off the field on their shoulders.

Spirit of Cricket At its Best!!

So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best. https://t.co/qzUZjEuRt5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 30, 2020

The moment, which turned out to be a beautiful moment in an otherwise tensed match, initially looked painful when McKenzie clutched his left leg and fell to the ground after being bowled but Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field’s brilliant gesture turned into an emotional moment for all the players and spectators at the ground. The trio received plaudits and standing ovation as they left the field and were also showered with praises online for going beyond rivalry and uplifting the spirit of cricket.

Meanwhile, New Zealand fought back from a near heart-break to advance to the Super League semi-final of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 with a two-wicket win against West Indies U19 in the quarter-final. West Indies U19 had posted 238 on board after opting to bat first which New Zealand chased down two wickets and two deliveries to spare.